Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 67,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 181,135 shares.The stock last traded at $33.79 and had previously closed at $33.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 381,711 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 185,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 172,077 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 228.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

