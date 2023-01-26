ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Price Performance

LBOW opened at GBX 49.35 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £59.87 million and a P/E ratio of 987.04. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 45.81 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.40 ($0.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.21.

Get ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments alerts:

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.