IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management cut its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the period. IAC accounts for 3.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,090. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $138.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.82). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

