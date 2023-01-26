Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.00

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMLF)
