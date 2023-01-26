Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on H. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.44.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of H traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.19. 125,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Featured Articles
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.