Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on H. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.44.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.19. 125,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

