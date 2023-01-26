Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on H. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

NYSE:H opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $113.19.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

