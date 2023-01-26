Humanscape Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and $20.80 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

