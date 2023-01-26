Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) were down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 77,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 46,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Hudson Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Hudson Resources

(Get Rating)

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.