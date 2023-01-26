HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $2,288,064.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,247,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $8.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.87. 827,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.03. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

