HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $2,288,064.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,247,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $8.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.87. 827,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.03. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.