HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 4.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in HP by 64.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 286,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 90,183 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 132,482 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Stock Performance

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ remained flat at $28.69 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.