Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Trading 35.4% Higher

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) traded up 35.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63. 102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.