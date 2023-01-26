Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Trading 35.4% Higher

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) traded up 35.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63. 102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

