Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 373 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up about 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after buying an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.56. The stock had a trading volume of 257,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,854. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

