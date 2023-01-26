Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Kirby worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 391.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 35.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 127,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

