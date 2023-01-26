Hourglass Capital LLC Invests $825,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE:BFH traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,941. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.