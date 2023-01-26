Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,329,089. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

