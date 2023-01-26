Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,734 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,997. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.95) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.19) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

