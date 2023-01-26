Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,909,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,183,043 shares.The stock last traded at $111.18 and had previously closed at $113.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $6,436,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $6,102,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

