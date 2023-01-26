Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.07

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 20710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Acquisition Co. II

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,586,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,873,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after buying an additional 1,127,504 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

