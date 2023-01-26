Homestead Advisers Corp Trims Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNSL opened at $274.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

