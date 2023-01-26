Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 82 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.55. 5,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,884. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

