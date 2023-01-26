Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 600 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.08% of Hess worth $25,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 390.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 646,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $65,437,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $158.91 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.21.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

