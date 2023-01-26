Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 5,787 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $135.10 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

