Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 66,900 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.15% of TaskUs worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in TaskUs by 72.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,495 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

TaskUs Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TASK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $232.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.02 million. On average, analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

