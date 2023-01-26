Homestead Advisers Corp Has $86.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.6% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $86,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.54.

GS stock opened at $353.30 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.14 and its 200-day moving average is $339.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

