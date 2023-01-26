Homestead Advisers Corp Has $66.16 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,511,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after buying an additional 2,149,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after buying an additional 1,820,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

PFE stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

