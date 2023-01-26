Homestead Advisers Corp Has $53.98 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Royalty Pharma worth $53,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 317,107 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,065,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 940,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,861,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,065,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,861,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408 in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

