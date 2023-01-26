Homestead Advisers Corp Has $40.08 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,703 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $40,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %

NXPI stock opened at $177.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.