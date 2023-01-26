Homestead Advisers Corp Has $40.08 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,703 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $40,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.