Homestead Advisers Corp Has $3.10 Million Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.56% of Triumph Group worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 44,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,106. The company has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

