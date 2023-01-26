Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $81.97.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

