Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $81.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.