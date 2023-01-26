Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.22

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.22 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 64843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Hologic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile



Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.



