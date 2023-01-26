Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.49

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 22343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

