HM Capital Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $147.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.53.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.