HM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HM Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $213.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.