HM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.85 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.