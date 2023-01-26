HM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $404.95 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.06.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
