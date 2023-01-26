Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.26) to GBX 1,015 ($12.57) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,230 ($15.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,208 ($14.96) to GBX 1,145 ($14.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($12.07) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($15.17) to GBX 1,331 ($16.48) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.33.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

