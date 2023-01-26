HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,332,000 after purchasing an additional 254,627 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

