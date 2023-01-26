HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 3.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $409.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.96 and its 200 day moving average is $411.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

