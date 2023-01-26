HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.