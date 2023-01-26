Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-$1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.93. 172,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

