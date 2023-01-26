HEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.19 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market cap of $15.10 billion and approximately $7.19 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00403848 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.30 or 0.28347127 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00590451 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
