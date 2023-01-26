Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of HES stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $157.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

