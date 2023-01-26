Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives $1,529.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,529.33.

HESAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,467.39) to €1,390.00 ($1,510.87) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,657.61) to €1,574.00 ($1,710.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $181.64 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

