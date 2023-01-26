Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Hercules Capital worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $9,597,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,217 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

HTGC opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

