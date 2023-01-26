Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Declares GBX 1.85 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

Henderson International Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 181 ($2.24). 76,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,073. The firm has a market cap of £354.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2,589.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.17. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.29).

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Read More

Dividend History for Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.