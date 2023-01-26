Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Declares GBX 1.85 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

Henderson International Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 181 ($2.24). 76,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,073. The firm has a market cap of £354.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2,589.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.17. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.29).

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

