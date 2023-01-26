Helium Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Helium has a total market cap of $392.78 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00012387 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,237,318 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
