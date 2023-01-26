HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €66.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €66.00 ($71.74) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HeidelbergCement stock traded up €0.80 ($0.87) on Thursday, reaching €59.00 ($64.13). 404,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a twelve month high of €68.08 ($74.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.09.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

