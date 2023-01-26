HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.06

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.06 and last traded at $167.86, with a volume of 51921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

HEICO Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.57. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in HEICO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in HEICO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

