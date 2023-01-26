Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Up 5.6%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.70. 219,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 648,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $742.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,598 shares of company stock valued at $42,194. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Articles

